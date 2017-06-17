A Celebration of SummerKeys – Bruce Potterton Among Others

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Congregational Christian Church, Church St., Lubec, ME
For more information: 207 733 2016; summerkeys.com
The Mary Potterton Memorial Concert on Wednesday June 28th at 7:30 P.M. features Mr. Bruce Potterton, the founder and director of SummerKeys, a Music Vacation – an annual summer immersion music program in Lubec, ME that serves adults from all over the world. Since its inception in 1992, SummerKeys has attracted only the finest teachers and musicians to Lubec each summer – all of these faculty members have been returning year after year – many for decades! These professional musicians will come together for a chamber music event in celebration of Mr. Potterton and SummerKeys. Anna Maria Baeza, clarinet; Joachim Woitun, cello; Ina Litera, viola; Matt Goeke, cello; Eve Friedman, flute; Roberto Pace, piano and John Newell, piano along with Bruce on piano will conspire to bring the magic of the music of SummerKeys to this evening’s listeners. Musicians’ biographies and their 2017 music class schedules can be found on our website noted below.
The music program will include works by Bruch, Mozart, Marais, Brahms, Grieg and Rachmaninoff – among others! Max Bruch (1838 – 1920) was a German Romantic composer and conductor who wrote over 200 works, including three violin concertos. Already competent on keyboard and violin, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791) began composing at the age of 5 and authored over 600 works in his short lifetime. He is one of the most enduringly popular of Classical composers. Marin Marais (1656-1720) was a master of the violin and the leading French composer for music for the instrument. He was said to have founded and firmly established the empire of the violin. Mr. Potterton will play a group of “Lyrical Pieces” by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), Norway’s most famous pianist and composer. His music is part of the standard classical repertoire worldwide. His use and development of Norwegian folk music in his own compositions put the music of Norway in the international spectrum. Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) was a Russian virtuoso pianist, composer and conductor of the late-Romantic period. Some of his works are among the most popular in the classical repertoire. After the Russian revolution, Rachmaninoff and his family relocated to the U.S. and acquired American citizenship. Additional music selections will be announced at the concert.
West Quoddy Head Light Keepers Association hosts intermission refreshments!
All concerts are FREE and take place upstairs at 7:30 P.M. at the Congregational Christian Church in Lubec. Piano tuning donations are gratefully accepted. Intermission refreshments are provided by local businesses. For more information on our concert series as well as the music, art, photography and cabaret classes at SummerKeys, A Music Vacation, visit our website at www.summerkeys.com, call 207-733-2316 or email sksmail@summerkeys.com
