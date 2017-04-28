5K Pet Run Walk April 30 at Old Town

Sunday, April 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine
OLD TOWN, Maine — The 5K Pet Run Walk to benefit Old Town Animal Orphanage will be held 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, with start and finish at Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Registration forms online at www.animal-orphanage.com.
Cost is $15 for individuals and for families. Awards for several categories.
There will be a blessing of the animals 9-10 a.m.
Pets are optional, but must be on a leash and start behind the runners. Event held rain or shine.
