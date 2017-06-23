39 Verrill Dana Attorneys, Across Four Offices Recognized in 2017 Chambers & Partners Guide

Verrill Dana has been rated as a Leading Firm in six Maine categories and three sub-categories evaluated by London-based Chambers & Partners, one of the world’s most respected legal research and publishing firms. The Firm was also recognized by Chambers & Partners for its Health Care practice in Massachusetts and in Connecticut for its Corporate/M&A, Environment, Healthcare, and Litigation: General Commercial practices. Each year, Chambers conducts thousands of in-depth interviews with clients in order to assess the reputations and expertise of business lawyers across the United States in various practice areas.

39 attorneys from the firm overall, including 28 Maine-based, five Massachusetts-based, five Connecticut-based and one Rhode Island-based attorney, were acknowledged as Leading Lawyers in the fields of Corporate/M&A; Corporate/M&A: Bankruptcy; Energy & Natural Resources; Environment; Health Care; Labor & Employment; Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation; Litigation: General Commercial; Litigation: Medical Malpractice & Insurance; Real Estate; and Real Estate: Timberland/Conservation. The individual attorneys recognized are:

Portland, Maine Office

• Eric Altholz (Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Tawny L. Alvarez (Associates to Watch – Labor & Employment; Associates to Watch – Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Scott Anderson (Environment)

• Lisa Boehm (Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Robert C. Brooks (Labor & Employment)

• Juliet T. Browne (Environment)

• Anthony M. Calcagni (Real Estate)

• Roger A. Clement Jr. (Corporate/M&A: Bankruptcy)

• James I. Cohen (Energy & Natural Resources)

• Kimberly S. Couch (Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Douglas P. Currier (Labor & Employment)

• Harold Friedman (Litigation: General Commercial; Litigation: Medical Malpractice & Insurance)

• Gregory Fryer (Corporate/M&A)

• David Galgay Jr. (Real Estate)

• Martha Gaythwaite (Litigation: General Commercial)

• Gregg H. Ginn (Senior Statesmen – Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Mark K. Googins (Corporate/M&A)

• Katie Gray (Up and Coming – Energy & Natural Resources)

• William Harwood (Energy & Natural Resources)

• Nathaniel Hull (Associates to Watch – Corporate/M&A: Bankruptcy)

• Suzanne Meeker (Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation)

• Richard G. Moon (Labor & Employment)

• James C. Palmer (Real Estate)

• Raymond A. Pelletier (Real Estate: Timberland/Conservation)

• A. Robert Ruesch (Litigation: General Commercial)

• Tim Shannon (Recognised Practitioner – Litigation: General Commercial)

• Gordon Smith (Environment)

• Karen Frink Wolf (Litigation: Medical Malpractice & Insurance)

Boston, Massachusetts Office

• Mark Borreliz (Healthcare)

• Kate Heffernan (Healthcare)

• Jeffrey L. Heidt (Healthcare)

• Andrew Rusczek (Up and Coming – Healthcare)

• Paul Shaw (Healthcare)

Westport, Connecticut Office

• Chris Graham (Corporate/M&A)

• Cheryl Johnson (Corporate/M&A)

• Frank J. Silvestri Jr. (Litigation: General Commercial)

• Patricia D. Weitzman (Healthcare)

• Barbara Young (Corporate/M&A)

Providence, Rhode Island Office

• Elizabeth Murdock Myers (Corporate/Commercial)

