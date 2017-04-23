Community

10th Annual Springtime Spectacular Variety Show

By Heather Lundin
Posted April 23, 2017, at 6:36 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Portland Ballet Theater, 517 Forest Avenue, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-409-9540; rosanoreen.com/events/springtimespectacular/

A favorite of southern Maine show-goers, this unique variety show features professional musicians and dancers from Portland and beyond. This year we celebrate 10 years with some very special guests! The line-up includes belly dancers Shahrzad of Cairo, Nadira Jamal of Boston, Rosa Noreen & troupe Raqs Enegma of Portland ME; roots musician and MC Samuel James; modern dancer Sharoan Cohen with live music by Kevin Attas; singer-songwriter Hannah Daman; ballet dancer Victoria Broshes; and percussionist Marshall Bodiker of Cairo.

$20/adv, $25/door. Reserved seats available.

