10 Tips Teens

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 14, 2017, at 3:44 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5992

Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library on July 12th, 19th, 26th, and August 2nd for 10 Tips Teens!

The 10 Tips nutrition lessons are a series of 4 classes that teach young adults and teens about eating healthy foods to nourish their bodies. Classes are taught by a trained professional and include fun interactive games and activities to increase teens knowledge on eating healthy. Every class includes a new food or recipe to sample!

Cosponsored by the library, Healthy Northern Kennebec, Maine Snap-Ed and ChooseMyPlate.gov

These programs are free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433 or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  3. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  4. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’
  5. LePage finance chief resigns as Maine budget fight ragesLePage finance chief resigns as Maine budget fight rages

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs