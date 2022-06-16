A fisherman made an unusual catch in his traps Wednesday when he snagged a lobster with three claws.

Dan Durgin runs Sea-Gar Charters in Wells and has five traps set up in the bay to show people how Mainers catch lobsters.

While checking one of his traps Wednesday afternoon, he found this female lobster with a nearly full-grown third claw.

He said the lobster likely lost its left claw at some point while fighting other lobsters.

The result: It grew one claw off the other.

“This was in one of the traps. In my 15 to 20 years, I’ve never seen a three-clawed lobster before,” Durgin said. “Makes it look a little more ominous to the other lobsters.”

Durgin thought about tossing it back. Instead, he’s hoping to donate it to a nearby aquarium so kids can learn from it.

