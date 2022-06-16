A 19-year-old was killed Wednesday evening when he crashed his motorcycle in Lebanon.

Nathan Parker of Lebanon was speeding on his motorcycle on Champion Street about 7:30 p.m. when he crossed into the oncoming lane as he rounded a corner and collided with a Chevrolet Impala, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Parker died at the scene.

The woman driving the Impala and her child passengers weren’t hurt in the crash, Moss said Thursday,

The crash remains under investigation.