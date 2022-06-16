Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with mostly sunny skies giving way to increasing clouds and a chance for evening showers and thunderstorms. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 358 more coronavirus cases reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,406. Check out our tracker for more information.

As of Wednesday, there were 136 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state. Of those, 18 are in critical care and three on ventilators, state data show.

An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration has recommended Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine for children under the age of 5. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is slated to meet on Saturday, and vaccines could be cleared for use as soon as Monday.

With rising inflation expected to persist into the fall, Mainers are keeping the economy in mind before entering the voting booth.

“I think of people who just have a regular job trying to buy a house, it just seems impossible today,” voter Sally Pachulski said.

Some of these races could determine control of the Legislature later this year.

More election news:

The resignations came during a meeting characterized by accusations that the two Millinocket board members were undermining the superintendent.

The group that represents more than 100 Maine cities and towns will be the new owner of a shuttered trash plant in Hampden.

For some Mainers at the North America Vintage Road Racing Championships, it’s still all about who can get to the finish line first.

Bar Harbor voters on Tuesday approved a zoning change for a shorefront marine museum but rejected a proposal to allow recreational marijuana stores in town.

Jimmy Cook’s tenure with UPS came to a satisfying close earlier this month, when he retired with a rare, accident-free track record.

Nathan Reardon has cited obesity and Type 2 Diabetes as factors that would make it riskier for him to contract COVID-19.

If convicted of theft, Dale Thistle faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and restitution for the reportedly stolen money.

Mark and Katrina Cayer’s mini-Nigerian goat, Violet, gave birth to quintuplets three weeks ago, which rarely happens.

Eight young coyote pups frolic and play outside their den.

Leighton Wass’ analysis suggests large fish are caught around the new and full moons.

In other Maine news …

Where to find food trucks in downtown Belfast this summer

Belfast hopes 3rd time’s the charm for the Goose River bridge paving project

Man charged with manslaughter in Lewiston crash that killed woman

Man reportedly confessed to arson fire at Bath elementary school

5-year-old drowns in Piscataquis County lake

6-year-old run over by tractor is recovering

Motorcyclist killed in Palermo crash

Greenville to replace fire station riddled with code violations

Maine is curbing the illegal cannabis market faster than other states with recreational adult-use

Maine State Police will add new behavioral health team and body cameras

Bill to give Maine tribes benefits of federal laws advances

Janet Mills creates ‘Cabinet on Aging’ to prepare for changes

A central Maine home is being overrun by caterpillars

Hermon soccer player who set school record wins Maine Sports Hall of Fame scholarship

Topsham teen will tee off Thursday morning in the US Open