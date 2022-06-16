A tug boats guides the oil tanker Eternal Sunshine out of Portland Harbor on Friday morning while fisherman Bruce Hodge waits for a mackerel or striped bass to bite in Portland. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Another Mainer has died and 358 more coronavirus cases reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,406.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

Another Mainer has died and 358 more coronavirus cases reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,406. Check out our tracker for more information.

As of Wednesday, there were 136 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state. Of those, 18 are in critical care and three on ventilators, state data show.

An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration has recommended Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine for children under the age of 5. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is slated to meet on Saturday, and vaccines could be cleared for use as soon as Monday.

Maine voters are divided on whom to hold accountable for economic woes

With rising inflation expected to persist into the fall, Mainers are keeping the economy in mind before entering the voting booth.

Mainers vented to us at the polls about the ‘ridiculous’ housing market

“I think of people who just have a regular job trying to buy a house, it just seems impossible today,” voter Sally Pachulski said.

All the winners of Maine’s competitive legislative primaries on Tuesday

Some of these races could determine control of the Legislature later this year.

2 Millinocket school committee members who have been critical of superintendent resign

The resignations came during a meeting characterized by accusations that the two Millinocket board members were undermining the superintendent.

Maine towns will be the new owners of a beleaguered Hampden trash plant

The group that represents more than 100 Maine cities and towns will be the new owner of a shuttered trash plant in Hampden.

Mainers are helping preserve a century-old amateur racing tradition

For some Mainers at the North America Vintage Road Racing Championships, it’s still all about who can get to the finish line first.

Oceanarium could reopen in 2023 now that Bar Harbor voters approved zoning change

Bar Harbor voters on Tuesday approved a zoning change for a shorefront marine museum but rejected a proposal to allow recreational marijuana stores in town.

Now retired, this UPS driver who became an eastern Maine institution will try his hand at standup

Jimmy Cook’s tenure with UPS came to a satisfying close earlier this month, when he retired with a rare, accident-free track record.

Nathan Reardon wants out of jail before fraud trial, arguing obesity puts him at COVID risk

Nathan Reardon has cited obesity and Type 2 Diabetes as factors that would make it riskier for him to contract COVID-19.

Former lawyer accused of stealing $290K from client’s estate blames head injury

If convicted of theft, Dale Thistle faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 and restitution for the reportedly stolen money.

Maine family overwhelmed after goat births rare quintuplets

Mark and Katrina Cayer’s mini-Nigerian goat, Violet, gave birth to quintuplets three weeks ago, which rarely happens.

This is the cutest coyote trail cam video you’ll ever see

Eight young coyote pups frolic and play outside their den.

I examined 45 years’ worth of data to determine the best day to go fishing

Leighton Wass’ analysis suggests large fish are caught around the new and full moons.

Where to find food trucks in downtown Belfast this summer

Belfast hopes 3rd time’s the charm for the Goose River bridge paving project

Man charged with manslaughter in Lewiston crash that killed woman

Man reportedly confessed to arson fire at Bath elementary school

5-year-old drowns in Piscataquis County lake

6-year-old run over by tractor is recovering

Motorcyclist killed in Palermo crash

Greenville to replace fire station riddled with code violations

Maine is curbing the illegal cannabis market faster than other states with recreational adult-use

Maine State Police will add new behavioral health team and body cameras

Bill to give Maine tribes benefits of federal laws advances

Janet Mills creates ‘Cabinet on Aging’ to prepare for changes

A central Maine home is being overrun by caterpillars

Hermon soccer player who set school record wins Maine Sports Hall of Fame scholarship

Topsham teen will tee off Thursday morning in the US Open

