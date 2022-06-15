Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 470 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,405. Check out our tracker for more information.
As of Tuesday, there were 141 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state. Of those, 19 are in critical care and five on ventilators, state data show.
Janet Mills and Paul LePage are set for their November showdown
The gubernatorial race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage is expected to be among the closest on the November ballot.
Bruce Poliquin wins 2nd District GOP primary
That sets Bruce Poliquin up for a rematch of his 2018 loss to Democrat Jared Golden.
Nicole Grohoski holds coastal Maine Senate district for Democrats
It’s a moral victory for Maine Democrats as they prepare for an expected Republican wave in the November midterms.
George Soros-backed candidate ousts Cumberland County’s prosecutor
Jackie Sartoris, who benefited from a wave of spending from megadonor George Soros, is the presumptive winner of November’s uncontested race.
Corinth voters end decades-long ban on alcohol sales, except on Sundays
The narrow vote breaks a decades-long trend of Corinth being a dry town.
Caribou voters approve $10 million for new police station
The Caribou police station is bedeviled with leaky faucets, mold and cramped conditions in the municipal building’s basement.
Joe Leonard wins special Bangor City Council election
He was handily elected in the five-way race to serve the remainder of late Councilor Sarah Dubay’s term.
3 progressives poised to take seats on Portland’s school board
The results are virtually locked in, but the city will run a ranked-choice voting runoff to confirm them Wednesday morning.
Waterville-area Maine GOP Senate primary goes to ranked-choice runoff
Mike Perkins’ lead going into the runoff makes him the likely victor who will go on to face Democrat David LaFountain.
Arrest in Frenchville newborn’s death brings closure to couple who found her 36 years ago
The Pelletiers discovered the dead infant — with the umbilical cord still attached — on their front step after their Siberian husky carried her there from the gravel pit on Dec. 7, 1985.
PLUS: Lee Ann Daigle, 58, of Lowell, Massachusetts, has been charged with murder in the death of the unnamed infant known as Baby Jane Doe.
Landmark Rockland restaurant to close because of labor shortage
Cafe Miranda has served innovative, fun food for nearly 30 years.
A 48-seat theater has opened in a Millinocket building that sat unused for nearly 20 years
“A town without culture is a town whose heart is very empty,” Randy Jackson said.
Housing prices rising thousands of dollars a month across Maine
The median increase for a Maine community was $2,100.
Mobile homes also have been hit by Maine’s housing affordability crisis
Mobile and modular homes have long been a popular alternative for those looking to enter the housing market.
Help us cover the trend of Mainers moving within the state
Are you thinking of moving somewhere else in Maine? We want to know your questions about the housing market.
Husson will receive $2.2M to boost its unique program in extended reality
Extended reality is an umbrella term that refers to three-dimensional computing environments that allow users to interact with their surroundings using immersive devices.
Pro baseball player from Bangor portrays a young Nolan Ryan in new documentary
The 25-year-old Justin Courtney has another skill he can add to his resume: film actor.
In other Maine news …
Maine child sickened with mystery liver illness
2 die in separate single-vehicle Waldo County crashes over the weekend
Central Maine Power announces decreasing rates within the next month
Maine is expected to run out of 207 area code numbers by 2025
Longtime Lincoln lawmaker and selectman Jeff Gifford dies at 75
PFAS linked to another health concern for women
Rockland residents warned of smelly wastewater plant upgrades
Maine man becomes 1st to walk 660 miles to all 4 corners of the state
Bicyclists hope to carve out a greater share of Ellsworth’s roads
Conservation group to acquire 400 acres behind Ellsworth High School
Former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $260K from client goes on trial Wednesday
Pitching propels Bangor past Edward Little for A North baseball title
Mattanawcook Academy softball wins 1st Class C North title since 2001