LITTLE DEER ISLE — Join us at LDI Lobster at Bridge End Park from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 for a fun afternoon of food, ice cream, live music, and lawn games. As a special thank you to our community, lobster rolls with be discounted at $19 and kids eat free (kids hot dog or veggie burger)!

LDI Lobster is located at 202 Little Deer Isle Rd, Little Deer Isle, ME 04650.