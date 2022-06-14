AUGUSTA – The Maine Economic Research Institute — following its April announcement that it has re-established its research and reporting on key state economic policies, legislation, and state legislator votes — has announced the following board directors and the organization’s president.

Clif Greim, P.E., has been elected chair of MERI’s Board of Directors. Greim is president of Frosty Hill Consulting and serves as board chair of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and chair of the board for Educate Maine. He also is a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council at the University of Maine and serves on the University of Southern Maine’s Board of Visitors. Greim retired as president and CEO of architecture, engineering, and planning firm Harriman in 2020.

Greim

Kimberly Lindlof, longtime president and CEO of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Central Maine Growth Council since 2014, has been elected vice chair of MERI’s Board of Directors. Lindlof also serves on the boards of directors of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Maine’s State Workforce Board, and the Kennebec Valley Tourism Council, and on numerous community and economic development steering committees and advisory boards. Her past board experience is extensive and includes the Maine Community College System.

Lindlof

Simon West, human resources director for the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, has assumed the role of MERI president. West holds an MBA from Thomas College and has worked in banking and finance since 2010. He also serves as treasurer for the Pine Grove Program, a non-profit organization aimed at serving veterans and first responders.

West

MERI is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization that provides information on the economic impact of state policies, legislative proposals, and individual state legislator votes. MERI’s goal is to improve economic policy development in Maine; and strengthen Maine’s business climate, competitiveness, and overall economy. MERI’s research and reporting, including legislator scores, are shared in MERI’s Roll Call publication at the end of each legislative session. They are the only research-based, objective ratings in Maine that are determined by how legislative policy impacts Maine’s economy.