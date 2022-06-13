Lincoln Snowdeal had been charged with felony theft in May, after his sister-in-law contacted him to ask about tools that Lincoln had offered to keep in storage after his brother went missing. Anson’s wife, Jessica Snowdeal, later told police that Lincoln refused to return the tools, according to court documents.

Matthew Foster, district attorney for Hancock County, said Monday that since being charged, Lincoln Snowdeal was able to provide text messages from his brother asking Lincoln to take possession of the tools. Because the case is about who owns the tools, it seems to be more of a civil dispute between Lincoln Snowdeal and Jessica Snowdeal rather than a criminal matter.

“Maine State Police also asked that we dismiss the case,” Foster said.

In February, after Jessica Snowdeal reported that Anson Snowdeal had gone missing, police sent out public information saying they were looking for him. His family has asked for help finding him, and a Facebook page called “Find Anson Snowdeal” has since grown to include 3,500 members.

State police have said that since then they have concluded that the Sullivan man is actively trying to avoid being found.

Anson Snowdeal is suspected of stealing more than $10,000 in the home repair fraud case, Ellsworth police have said.