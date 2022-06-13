PORTLAND — Josh Soley of Portland has been elected to the board of directors of the Maine Real Estate & Development Association, a statewide organization of commercial real estate owners, developers and related service providers. Solely is president of Maine Realty Advisors, the largest full-service commercial real estate firm in the state and specialist in investment sales and asset stabilization.

Solely specializes in investment sales and has facilitated high-profile transactions in Maine, Vermont, New York, Maryland, and Florida, completing both sales and leases in excess of $250mm. In 2021, CoStar honored Soley as a Power Broker for topping the industry in sales

A Maine native, Solely graduated from Freeport High School then the Maxwell School at Syracuse University. In his rarely found spare time, you can find him coaching basketball at the Waynflete School or enjoying the outdoors with his wife and daughter.

In addition to stepping onto the MEREDA board, Solely also participates on MEREDA’s Conference Committee. “Josh will be a great addition to the MEREDA board. He has been active already on the Conference Committee spearheading and moderating several events, and we look forward to his participation now at the board level”, says Shelly R. Clark, vice president of operations for MEREDA.



For further information, please contact Clark at 207-874-0801 for visit www.mereda.org.