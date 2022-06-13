Camp takes place on Cow Island and Roux Institute, June 12-17

WATERVILLE – More than 50 high school students from across the state are spending the week in Portland as part of Future Innovators Camp. Educate Maine, Thomas College, and Northeastern’s Roux Institute have partnered to develop a unique college and career readiness opportunity for Maine students who wish to make a difference in the future of Maine’s economy. The goal is to help grow local and diverse talent in entrepreneurial and tech-forward fields, especially those that tie directly to Maine’s traditional industries such as biotech, green tech, aquaculture, fintech, e-commerce and cybersecurity.

Students will spend their nights on Cow Island and their days learning design thinking with Thomas College and Northeastern professors to prepare for their innovative pitch that they’ll present at the end of the camp. Plus, they’ll have a chance to win $10K in scholarships for first prize!

High schools students are attending from:

Baxter Academy

Bucksport High School

Cape Elizabeth High School

Casco Bay High School

Cheverus High School

Deering High School

Dexter Regional High School

East Grand School

Hall-Dale High School

Kennebunk High School

Lewiston High School

Lincoln Academy

Madawaska Middle High School

Maine Academy of Natural Sciences

Marshwood High School

Massabesic High School

Morse High School

Mount View High School

Oceanside High School

Overman Academy(CRCS)

Portland High School

R.W. Traip Academy

Richmond High School

Sacopee Valley High School

Searsport District High School.

South Portland High School

Thornton Academy

Westbrook High School

Winslow High School

Yarmouth High School

Event sponsors:

WEX, Bangor Savings Bank, MEMIC, Bolous, CMP, and Harvard Pilgrim.