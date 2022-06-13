Camp takes place on Cow Island and Roux Institute, June 12-17 

WATERVILLE – More than 50 high school students from across the state are spending the week in Portland as part of Future Innovators Camp. Educate Maine, Thomas College, and Northeastern’s Roux Institute have partnered to develop a unique college and career readiness opportunity for Maine students who wish to make a difference in the future of Maine’s economy. The goal is to help grow local and diverse talent in entrepreneurial and tech-forward fields, especially those that tie directly to Maine’s traditional industries such as biotech, green tech, aquaculture, fintech, e-commerce and cybersecurity.  

Students will spend their nights on Cow Island and their days learning design thinking with Thomas College and Northeastern professors to prepare for their innovative pitch that they’ll present at the end of the camp. Plus, they’ll have a chance to win $10K in scholarships for first prize!  

High schools students are attending from: 

Baxter Academy 

Bucksport High School 

Cape Elizabeth High School 

Casco Bay High School 

Cheverus High School 

Deering High School 

Dexter Regional High School 

East Grand School 

Hall-Dale High School 

Kennebunk High School 

Lewiston High School 

Lincoln Academy 

Madawaska Middle High School 

Maine Academy of Natural Sciences 

Marshwood High School 

Massabesic High School  

Morse High School 

Mount View High School  

Oceanside High School  

Overman Academy(CRCS) 

Portland High School 

R.W. Traip Academy 

Richmond High School 

Sacopee Valley High School 

Searsport District High School. 

South Portland High School 

Thornton Academy  

Westbrook High School 

Winslow High School 

Yarmouth High School 

Event sponsors: 

WEX, Bangor Savings Bank, MEMIC, Bolous, CMP, and Harvard Pilgrim.