Camp takes place on Cow Island and Roux Institute, June 12-17
WATERVILLE – More than 50 high school students from across the state are spending the week in Portland as part of Future Innovators Camp. Educate Maine, Thomas College, and Northeastern’s Roux Institute have partnered to develop a unique college and career readiness opportunity for Maine students who wish to make a difference in the future of Maine’s economy. The goal is to help grow local and diverse talent in entrepreneurial and tech-forward fields, especially those that tie directly to Maine’s traditional industries such as biotech, green tech, aquaculture, fintech, e-commerce and cybersecurity.
Students will spend their nights on Cow Island and their days learning design thinking with Thomas College and Northeastern professors to prepare for their innovative pitch that they’ll present at the end of the camp. Plus, they’ll have a chance to win $10K in scholarships for first prize!
High schools students are attending from:
Baxter Academy
Bucksport High School
Cape Elizabeth High School
Casco Bay High School
Cheverus High School
Deering High School
Dexter Regional High School
East Grand School
Hall-Dale High School
Kennebunk High School
Lewiston High School
Lincoln Academy
Madawaska Middle High School
Maine Academy of Natural Sciences
Marshwood High School
Massabesic High School
Morse High School
Mount View High School
Oceanside High School
Overman Academy(CRCS)
Portland High School
R.W. Traip Academy
Richmond High School
Sacopee Valley High School
Searsport District High School.
South Portland High School
Thornton Academy
Westbrook High School
Winslow High School
Yarmouth High School
Event sponsors:
WEX, Bangor Savings Bank, MEMIC, Bolous, CMP, and Harvard Pilgrim.