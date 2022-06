Emily Gagnon, a rising senior at Ellsworth High School, has received Russell Sage College’s distinguished designation as a “Student Sage Scholar.” Award recipients are nominated by the school counselors, teachers, or administrators. Each exemplifies Russell Sage College’s motto, “To Be, To Know, To Do.”

Award winners are guaranteed a minimum of $64,000 in scholarship during the four years of study at Russell Sage College in recognition of their academic achievements and community involvement.