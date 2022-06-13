Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 6 p.m., via Zoom for “Laughter Yoga,” with special guest and certified Laughter Yoga Leader Chris Chapman. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

You may be asking yourself, “What is Laughter Yoga, and what are the health benefits?”

The practice of Laughter Yoga combines breath and movement with a bit of childlike playfulness. It’s a fun combination that’s beneficial for mind and body.

Evidence shows that our bodies cannot distinguish the difference between real and feigned laughter, and will still reap similar health benefits. Laughter, genuine or not, helps to support the immune system, reduce stress, boost mood, and more. Practicing Laughter Yoga offers health benefits for everyone regardless of age or ability. By practicing prolonged laughter, we can alter our body chemistry by getting those feel good endorphins moving throughout, which in turn can assist with lowering blood pressure and creating a positive state of mind. Shared laughter helps to build a strong sense of social and community connection.

“I’ve been practicing Laughter Yoga since 2010 and became a Laughter Yoga Leader in May of 2012,” shared Chapman. “During this time I have had the opportunity to laugh with many wonderful people while expanding my community, and I look forward to sharing the joys of laughter with you all. Let’s turn off the analytic part of the brain and let the fun begin!”

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom and is limited to 12 participants. Plan to wear comfortable clothing that allows for easy movement, and have a glass of water on hand.

To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/laughter-yoga-crc.

To learn more about Laughter Yoga and its history visit www.laughteryoga.org.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.