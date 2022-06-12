A Bridgton woman was arrested Sunday afternoon on multiple charges after allegedly driving erratically at high speeds and not stopping for police.

Kristen Barr, 62, of Bridgton was allegedly driving erratically, nearly hitting other vehicles in the Black Ford F150 she was driving on Route 302 in Windham toward Raymond, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle was swerving between opposing traffic and the breakdown lane, police said.

A deputy tried to stop the truck but the driver sped up and passed vehicles on the left and right, reaching speeds higher than 90 mph. The deputy stopped pursuing the truck because of the large amount of traffic, plus the driver’s dangerous speed, the sheriff’s office said.

A second deputy tried to stop the truck near Naples Causeway, but the truck passed a line of cars and reache a speed of nearly 100 mph. Bridgton Police was notified and prepared to put down spike mats near the Naples/Bridgton town line. The deputy pursued the truck for another 2.5 miles before it pulled to the right and stopped near the intersection of Kansas Road.

Barr, who was alone in the truck, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for a law enforcement officer, driving to endanger, criminal speed, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and refusing to be tested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

She was taken to Cumberland County Jail where bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.