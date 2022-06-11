Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

What is more dangerous, a man with a gun or a man without a gun? Disarming a man that is acting dangerously always comes first.

Since the AR-15 is the weapon of choice in many mass murders, get rid of it. There is no place for it in a civilized society.

Doug Pooler

Dexter

