Every Memorial Day, all the people, children and adults who have been murdered by people who should not have access to guns need to be memorialized just like other war veterans. They were part of a war with people who have no common sense and put profit and power before human life.

A lot of these people consider themselves to be pro-life politically, they are not pro-life in reality.

Ruth Basile

Castine

