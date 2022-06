The Maine Turnpike exit near the Portland International Jetport will be closed for four days next week.

Exit 46 will be shut down at 10 p.m. on Sunday night until 10 p.m. on Wednesday night for a reconstruction project, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The closure will allow reconstruction of the ramp and culverts, and will help improve drainage in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use Exit 45 by the Maine Mall in South Portland, according to the Press Herald.