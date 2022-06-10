STONINGTON — Opera House Arts is pleased to welcome Grammy Award-winning pianist and composer, Paul Sullivan, to the historic Stonington Opera House stage on Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. Proof of COVID vaccination required. Purchase tickets at operahousearts.org

In this concert, Sullivan will play many of his own songs from over the years and debut brand new material for the first time. Sullivan invites you to join him for everything from Chopin to Art Tatum, with a few surprises along the way, adding “The Opera House is the Community Living Room, and it brings out the best in all of us. See you there.”

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.