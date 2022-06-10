LEWISTON — All women are welcome to gather for a time of teaching, adoration, prayer, and community at a special “Morning of Recollection for Women” at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul on 122 Ash Street in Lewiston.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 18, and will be facilitated by Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap.; Lisa Daigle, director of faith formation for Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston; and Tracy Guerrette, a theology teacher and the director of sport ministry at St. Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston.

“The focus is on the spirituality of St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, her deeply contemplative life, and her secret of prayer,” said Lisa.

The day will consist of Mass at 8:30 a.m. followed by meditations on some of St. Elizabeth’s letters, the Trinity, adoration, and how to be contemplative in busy, daily lives. Light refreshments will be offered.

The two books that will be referenced during the morning are Give Peace to My Soul by Jean Lafrance and He is My Heaven: The Life of Elizabeth of the Trinity by Jennifer Moorcroft. The parish does have a few copies available.

To register for the free event, visit www.princeofpeace.me/spirituality-of-st-elizabeth. For more information, call Lisa at 207-705-3745.