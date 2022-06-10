GORHAM – The Bicycle Coalition of Maine’s “Great Maine Bike Swap” is coming to the University of Southern Maine Gorham campus on Sunday, June 12.

“We’re excited to bring the best place to buy or sell a quality used bike to Gorham for the first time,” BCM Event Director Colleen Donohoe said of the consignment-style sales event.

The Swap will be held inside the USM Field House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. It is the second of two Swaps hosted by the Coalition in 2022. The first Swap took place at USM Lewiston on April 24.

The Bike Swap was traditionally held on the USM Portland campus, but ongoing renovations to the Sullivan Gym have necessitated a move elsewhere. After a pandemic pause in 2020, the event temporarily moved to Portland’s Kennedy Park in 2021, but the USM Office of Sustainability is once again partnering with the Coalition to hold this year’s events.

The Swaps are also sponsored by 98.9 WCLZ; Ransom Consulting; Noyes, Hall, and Allen Insurance; Bangor Savings Bank; Martin’s Point Health Care; ecomaine; Goodfire Brewing; Austin Street Brewing; and 320Ink.

There’s a $5 entry fee for everyone age 12 and over, although USM students can attend for free. The admission fee and commissions are used just to cover the cost of the event, which is not a fundraiser, the Coalition says.

The Gorham location ensures people in the Greater Portland area will still have a place nearby to buy road and mountain bicycles, as well as gravel bikes, kids bikes, hybrids, tandems, and more.

As per the COVID policies of USM, all attendees age 12 and over must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered by a testing provider within the last 48 hours. Additionally, all attendees are required to wear a mask inside the USM Field House.

Visit bikemaine.org/events/bike-swap/ for more details.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is the statewide voice of cyclists and pedestrians. Since 1992, the BCM has led the effort to make Maine better for bicycling and walking by protecting the rights and safety of cyclists and pedestrians through education, advocacy, legislation, and encouragement. We support biking and walking for health, transportation, and recreation. For more information, visit bikemaine.org.