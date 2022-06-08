CAMDEN – PAWS Animal Adoption Center is hitting the green for its third annual Spring Fling Golf Tournament, generously hosted by the Rockland Golf Club.

The event is the first in a series of three golf tournaments presented by PAWS and one of the animal shelter’s largest annual fundraisers, featuring a hole-in-one contest, raffles, and prizes for the scoring top team.

Golfers can sign up now for the tournament at www.pawsadoption.org. The event will take place at Rockland Club on Friday, June 17. The Rockland Golf Club, located at 606 Old County Road in Rockland, boasts of beautiful views, rolling hills, an on-site clubhouse with food, bar, and an outside deck to relax after your round.

Registration begins at noon, with the tournament officially starting at 1 p.m. and the awards presentation at 4:30 p.m. The cost to participate is $100 per golfer/$400 per foursome, with all proceeds to benefit the animals at PAWS Animal Adoption Center. Registration includes lunch, snack bag, cart, and an item of PAWS swag.

For more information, please visit www.pawsadoption.org/pawsgolf or email jan@pawsadoption.org.

