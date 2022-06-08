The event will recognize the important contributions of alumni, employees, students, parents, donors, and friends of the University

BANGOR – Members of the Husson University community, including alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents, donors and friends, are invited to participate in Celebrate Husson! from Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17. The six days of festivities will feature recognition, remembrance and reconnection events along with professional career services.

Celebrate Husson! kicks off on Sunday, June 12 at 1 p.m. when Husson alumni and friends gather together at Hadlock Field in Portland to watch a Double-A baseball game between the Portland Sea Dogs and the Hartford Yard Goats. The Sea Dogs are affiliated with the Boston Red Sox while the Yard Goats are an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. This is a great opportunity to see talented baseball players compete before they move up the majors. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided to all Husson attendees.

For the next five days, (Monday, June 13 toFriday, June 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), Husson Career Services will be offering free career counseling and coaching to university alumni. Anyone who has earned a Husson degree, regardless of when they graduated, is welcome to schedule an in-person or Zoom appointment with a Career Services counselor by calling 207-404-5618 or by emailing the department at careerservices@husson.edu. This is an ideal opportunity for Husson graduates considering a career change, searching for a job, or looking for some career direction.

On Tuesday, June 14, the Husson Alumni Association and Fusion, a professional networking group based in Bangor, are co-hosting a cornhole tournament at the Bangor Beer Company at 300 Bangor Mall Boulevard from 5–7 p.m. in Bangor. This fun game is something everyone can play. No particular athletic skill is required. Alumni and friends of the university are welcome to come out and see if they have what it takes to make a “swish.” Complimentary food and one beverage will be provided to Husson attendees while they catch up with fellow classmates and friends.

Husson alumni, faculty and staff and friends are welcome to enjoy a fabulous culinary feast on Wednesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., when the Dickerman Dining Center hosts a sumptuous Italian barbecue on the University’s campus in Bangor at 116 Kagan Drive. Those enjoying this meal will be able to choose from beef braciole with pappardelle pasta, timpano (Italian drum) with marinara, spiedini (skewers of lamb, chicken, and sausage), grilled halibut with lemon and herbs, or gnocchi (dumplings stuffed with potatoes) with peas and pancetta. Side dishes will include an antipasto platter, a grilled vegetable platter, a grilled fruit platter, white bean salad, grilled Caesar salad, arancini cakes and assorted breads. Husson University’s award-winning chefs will make this lunchtime extravaganza into a truly memorable meal.

Later that afternoon, from 4–5:30 p.m., the University will take time to fondly remember and celebrate the life of Paul Husson in the Darling Atrium (also known as the lobby of the Gracie Theatre.) Paul touched the lives of Husson students from all over the world. He’s credited with bringing numerous international students to the University and his presence will be sorely missed. Those who cannot attend in person are welcome to attend this memorial virtually. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/Z5fDsw?vid=se4mt.

Concluding the week will be the :Because of You” Donor Dinner on Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m. in the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center in Peabody Hall. Individuals being recognized this year at the dinner will include 2008 Society Inductees Bonnie and Waldron “Tom” Sawyer, Jr. ’87 and the 2022 Philanthropy Award recipients Bob ’67 and Fran O’Keefe. Anyone interested in more information should contact Taylor Avery, Husson’s stewardship and communications coordinator at averyta@husson.edu.

To register for all or part of Celebrate Husson! visit https://www.husson.edu/alumni/alumni-events/celebratehusson.

