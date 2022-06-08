LEWISTON – For the first time since 2019, guests will once again join together in person for Androscoggin’s annual Butterfly Release Celebration.

Scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at Lewiston’s Geiger Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests will honor and remember loved ones in a uniquely beautiful way through inspiring music, light refreshments, and the opportunity to share memories with others during this moving celebration.

The ceremony officially commences with the reading of names of loved ones for whom the butterflies have been dedicated, and culminates with the release of nearly a thousand butterflies, providing a truly meaningful sight and experience.

“The Butterfly Release Celebration transforms a distressing medical experience back to a human experience,” says Karen Flynn, RN, complimentary services coordinator at Androscoggin. “The ceremony creates something of profound meaning and beauty.”

Androscoggin’s Butterfly Release celebration is a family friendly event, open to the public. To register or learn more, please visit https://androscoggin.org/events/butterfly-release/.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest, non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. We focus on health – not illness – by making each individual’s quality of life the best it can be. To learn more about Androscoggin, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.androcoggin.org or call the Development + Community Relations Office at 207-777-7740 ext. 1311.

