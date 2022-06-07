Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
20 businesses told to leave downtown Bangor building after sale
The New York company that bought 27 State St. said it needs to clear all existing tenants in order to fully renovate the entire building.
He can’t sell his 130 acres of Maine woods because the railroad removed his access to it
The company that owns the railroad removed a crossing to Brian Fisk’s land and it won’t install a new one.
Homes on Maine’s coast now cost nearly $160K more than inland ones
Never has the financial divide between coastal and interior homes been larger.
Eastport city manager under fire after past legal woes exposed in anonymous letter to residents
An unsigned letter sent to Eastport residents revealed Kate Devonshire was subject to a court martial when she served in the Army.
Former gas station now a Searsport eatery serving bright flavors of Middle East
Falafel, hummus, baba ganoush and freshly baked pita breads are all on the menu.
Organizers didn’t think so many people would attend 1st Brewer Riverwalk Festival
The daylong celebration of Brewer’s a mile-long riverfront path featured food trucks, children’s activities and live performances.
Everything you need to know about voting in Maine on June 14
The state’s highest profile candidates are running unopposed in party primaries on June 14 ahead of hot November matchups.
Maine food bank starts frozen broccoli business to keep local vegetables on shelves year round
The for-profit arm of the Good Shepherd Food Bank plans to grow and freeze about 600,000 pounds of broccoli this year.
How to identify the 15 ticks you can encounter in Maine
Depending on the type, finding a tick on you could be a minor annoyance or deadly serious..
The odds of getting selected for Maine’s 2022 moose hunt
Figuring out your odds of going on a moose hunt is a complicated business.
In other Maine news …
Presque Isle man dies after being shot by police
Fake ‘vehical’ inspection sticker didn’t fool Holden police
Judge allows lawsuit against Maine over public defenders to move forward
Inspection shuts down traffic between Madawaska and Canada
Students march through Portland to demand that Susan Collins back assault weapons ban
Stockton Springs hybrid car business damaged in fire
Topsham’s Caleb Manuel qualifies for US Open
State track standouts give good grades to new Cameron Stadium after state championships
Hermon advances to B North softball quarterfinal after beating Oceanside
Thornton Academy standout earns Gatorade Maine baseball honor