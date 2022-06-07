Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus case data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The New York company that bought 27 State St. said it needs to clear all existing tenants in order to fully renovate the entire building.

The company that owns the railroad removed a crossing to Brian Fisk’s land and it won’t install a new one.

Never has the financial divide between coastal and interior homes been larger.

An unsigned letter sent to Eastport residents revealed Kate Devonshire was subject to a court martial when she served in the Army.

Falafel, hummus, baba ganoush and freshly baked pita breads are all on the menu.

The daylong celebration of Brewer’s a mile-long riverfront path featured food trucks, children’s activities and live performances.

The state’s highest profile candidates are running unopposed in party primaries on June 14 ahead of hot November matchups.

The for-profit arm of the Good Shepherd Food Bank plans to grow and freeze about 600,000 pounds of broccoli this year.

Depending on the type, finding a tick on you could be a minor annoyance or deadly serious..

Figuring out your odds of going on a moose hunt is a complicated business.

In other Maine news …

Presque Isle man dies after being shot by police

Fake ‘vehical’ inspection sticker didn’t fool Holden police

Judge allows lawsuit against Maine over public defenders to move forward

Inspection shuts down traffic between Madawaska and Canada

Students march through Portland to demand that Susan Collins back assault weapons ban

Stockton Springs hybrid car business damaged in fire

Topsham’s Caleb Manuel qualifies for US Open

State track standouts give good grades to new Cameron Stadium after state championships

Hermon advances to B North softball quarterfinal after beating Oceanside

Thornton Academy standout earns Gatorade Maine baseball honor

