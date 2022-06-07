Anthem Swing into Summer 5K Run/Walk to benefit Maine Children’s Cancer Program

PORTLAND — Live + Work in Maine Open Founding Partner Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine has announced a new event, the Anthem Swing into Summer 5K Run/Walk. All funds raised at the event will support Maine Children’s Cancer Program, the pediatric oncology and hematology program of The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

The fun run/walk will take place on Portland’s Eastern Promenade on Monday, June 20— the last day before summer — beginning at 7 p.m. at Fort Allen Park and ending at Ocean Gateway, with festivities to follow. The event is open to people of all ages, and teams as well as individual participants are welcome.

“From the beginning, Anthem has been a strong partner in the Live and Work in Maine Open and shares our goal of leveraging the event to increase awareness and financial support for kids and families,” said Brian Corcoran, chief engagement officer, and founder of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and executive director of the Live + Work in Maine Open. “This event is going to be a great way to kick off the summer season and help us reach our fundraising goal of $135,000 for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.”

“We are proud to be part of the Live + Work in Maine Open and its support of the children and families who receive excellent care through the Maine Children’s Cancer Program,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. “Our mission is to improve lives and communities. The Anthem Swing into Summer 5K will be a great way for individuals, families, and the community to come together to celebrate active lifestyles in Maine while supporting a great cause.”

Events like these support care for local children like Griffin of Kennebunk. Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) at 3-years-old, Griffin spent three years of his young life fighting–undergoing intensive chemotherapy, bone marrow aspirations, and lumbar punctures, to name just a few elements of his treatment. Thanks to his expert care team at MCCP, Griffin is now a happy and healthy 8-year-old who hopes to play for the Boston Bruins when he grows up!

“I’m proud to serve as medical director at MCCP, an organization that provides medical treatment, compassionate care, and a wealth of resources to children and families affected by cancer in our home state,” said Dr. Aaron Weiss, medical director at MCCP. “We’re extremely grateful for the support from organizations like Anthem and Live + Work in Maine, who play such a vital role in advancing our mission to provide the highest quality care to our patients.”

As part of the event’s Corporate Challenge, the top fundraising team will be awarded the first annual Corporate Challenge Cup — a traveling replica of the official trophy made and designed by Thomas Moser to be displayed in the company’s headquarters.

The winning team will then be invited to accept the trophy at the Live + Work in Maine Open Par-Tee Fore Purpose event on Tuesday, June 21 at Falmouth Country Club.

For more information or to register for the Anthem Swing into Summer 5K, visit https://anthem5k.enmotive.com.

For information and tickets to the Live + Work in Maine Open, visit www.themaineopen.com.

