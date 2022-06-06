Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Last Sunday, I worshiped with my community of prayer and song, grieving and angry over recent mass shootings in Buffalo, California and Uvalde. My faith and my heart lead me to write this.

I believe white supremacy and racism are manifestations of evil. I believe gun violence must be met with banning assault rifles, limiting ammunition sales, establishing universal background checks, enacting red flag laws. I believe addressing mental health needs is part of society’s responsibility. I believe law enforcement should respond to save lives. I believe schools should not be fortresses, but places of safety, community, learning, joy. I believe centers of worship and commerce should be open and free.

I know some may disagree with me, in whole or in part. But I hope for paths of understanding among us all, for we must find a way.

No one should be targeted for their color, nationality, religion, gender identity. No child should die or be injured in any kind of shooting. So I offer my voice, money, and continued prayers for life and healing, in love’s name.

Mary Miller

Oakfield

