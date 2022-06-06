Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Sixteen more Mainers have died and another 315 coronavirus cases reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,382. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine cracked down on small-time meth makers, and major drug dealers moved in
Meth is as prevalent as ever in Maine, underscoring the challenges of stemming drug use through enforcement.
Piscataquis County has the state’s 2nd highest fatal overdose rate but virtually no treatment centers
The severity of opioid addiction in Piscataquis is a much more striking problem when considering the rate of fatal overdoses last year per every 1,000 residents.
A cancer patient is one of many facing eviction at a South Portland housing complex
Cassandra English and her 19-year-old daughter face eviction after their rent went up by more than $400 a month.
More Maine small businesses are struggling to pay rent
Some 40 percent of small businesses surveyed in Maine did not pay rent in full or on time in May.
Air Force investigating extent of ‘forever chemical’ contamination at former Limestone base
The mere presence of PFAS means that the Air Force must conduct a study on how far the chemicals at Loring have spread.
Firm at the center of botched UMA president search is filling 2 more university positions
Chancellor Dannel Malloy has ordered a review of all active employment searches, including those involving firms like Storbeck Search.
Staffing shortages and little training spurred Biddeford Starbucks workers to start union drive
The Biddeford Starbucks was frequently understaffed and unequipped at times to handle customers, especially as summer vacationers flocked to southern Maine.
A June campaign in Maine’s tourism mecca will test Democrats’ 2022 hopes
Hancock County is proving to be a decent microcosm of Maine politics in 2022.
Voters in a small Maine island town may pull the plug on a broadband project
Southport could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars already invested in the project.
A Belfast man has built a tiny, fictional version of the midcoast city with a spicy twist
The Greens made sure to add miniature surprises to their replica of Belfast that only the keenest eyes can see.
At this Bangor dance studio, burlesque helps students feel sexy
Eye Candy Dance Studio offers traditional dance fitness and strength training, but its more popular classes are burlesque and belly dance.
Maine’s 1st sensational, true crime murder stories were written by Puritan preachers
Preachers often had access to the last moments of the convicted before they faced sentencing for the crimes they were accused of.
Maine’s vegan farms spend up to a year creating compost free of animal waste
You won’t find any chemical- or animal-based compost on land that practices vegan farming — referred to as “veganic” farming.
This is what beaver tails cooked over an open fire taste like
BDN outdoors contributor Christi Holmes had heard fabled stories of eating beaver tail, but had not tried it herself.
In other Maine news…
Ralph Carr, Hermon educator who influenced thousands of students, dies at 88
Historic Presque Isle hotel to reopen with new restaurant and social mission
LGBTQ people urge Democrats to forcefully reject GOP attacks
Dump truck spills nearly 100 gallons of diesel near drinking well after Gray crash
Woman and 3 young children hospitalized after Standish crash
Rockland worker dies after being critically injured in building collapse
Calais looks to extend Down East Sunrise Trail to the Canadian border
2 arrested in Washington County hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
6 accused of trafficking fentanyl in Penobscot County
Crash breaks telephone pole in half in New Gloucester
Inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
Lawsuit alleging retaliation against former Knox County Jail guard reaches settlement