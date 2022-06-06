The BDN is exploring Maine’s housing crisis from every possible angle, from how it affects home prices, to what it means for Mainers across the state. Read our ongoing coverage here and fill out this form to tell us what you want to know.

Everybody loves a little bit of history in their home. In a state like Maine, which was first established as a province in 1622, there are many opportunities.

Here are five currently on the market.

553 Paris Hill Road in Paris ($699,900)

“The Old House” has five bedrooms, four baths and six fireplaces. It has the distinction of being the oldest home in Paris, according to Bearfoot Realty, which is selling it.

The home was built in 1789, 31 years before Maine would become a state and the year that George Washington took office as the first president.

25 Brixham Road in York ($875,000)

The Robert Oliver House is a historic Maine colonial farmhouse that is 295 years old.

Its historic nature is shown by its amenities, including a beehive oven — a type of arched oven that has been used to bake food since the Middle Ages — as well as a cast-iron wood stove.

1110 North Road in North Yarmouth ($1.9 million)

Spectrum Real Estate said this centuries-old property has a “breathtaking” view of the Royal River. It is not the first to note that: the Maine Memory Network first chronicled that sight in a photo taken around 1900.

This 3,663-square-foot farm property includes 13 acres of forest and high-speed internet access, with its seller emphasizing its ‘old-meets-new’ qualities.

99 Narrows Road in Machiasport ($1.25 million)

This home, which is listed as being built in 1790, is a historic waterfront property in a time when more people than ever are angling to live on Maine’s coast.

Whoever buys it will only be the fourth owner in more than 230 years, with one family calling it home for 200 of those years. Those who purchase it will inherit a walking trail, a newly installed well and a view of Machiasport’s historical village, among other amenities.

43 Main Street in Limerick ($450,000)

This mansion was originally built for Maj. Gen. John McDonald, an early settler of Limerick and state senator who served in the War of 1812. The third-floor ballroom is said to have been used for practice for local militia members during that conflict.

This mansion is notable not only for its exterior but its interior. It is lined with murals in the style of folk artist Rufus Porter that were commissioned by McDonald’s son, Moses, who later served as speaker of the Maine House and in Congress.

