WILLIMANTIC, Connecticut — Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester, in which more than 1,200 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Among them is full-time student Laura Zenk of Carmel, who majors in sociology and criminology.

To qualify full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester. Part-time students are eligible if they’ve accumulated 15 or more credits of letter-graded course work with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.

