WINDHAM — Their lives, love, and strength of faith are inspiring, and on Saturday, June 25, Maine couples celebrating milestone anniversaries will be honored as part of the Silver & Gold Mass.

The Mass, which will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on 919 Roosevelt Trail in Windham, will begin at 4 p.m. and Catholics celebrating milestone wedding anniversaries, particularly one year, 10 years, 25 years, 40 years, or 50 or more years are encouraged to attend. Couples can register to participate in the Mass at www.portlanddiocese.org/olff/silver-gold-mass and have the option of being included in a commemorative program. All are welcome to gather for this special celebration.

In recent years, over 400 couples have taken part in the annual celebration at an average of over 30 years of marriage per couple.

“These milestone anniversaries speak to us of the enduring power and strength of married love,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “People can see something happening in the life of the couple who are married. Though it is a source of grace for the couple, it is also a gift to the Church. And this is particularly the case when we see marriage lived faithfully for decades. It says that love is possible.”

