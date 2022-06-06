Zoe Reynolds, a Jonesport-Beals High School senior, was awarded a Mainely Character Scholarship for $5,000. These are awarded annually to Maine high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary concern for others, responsibility, integrity, and courage. Reynolds was selected from 375 scholarship applicants statewide; her scholarship is sponsored by Richard and Anne Cass of Cape Elizabeth and Machias Savings Bank.

Reynolds dedicated herself to creating an environment in her school where everyone feels welcomed and included. Her peers voted for her to serve as “Voice of the Students,” a role she fulfilled with passion. She stood up for peers and successfully advocated for individuals who were being treated unfairly. Reynolds’ interventions changed the lives of students. Her concern for fairness and justice drives her to confront people and policies. Reynolds uses reason, facts, and courage to create change that provides just treatment for all.

Reynolds has a tenacious spirit, taking risks to confront issues that adversely affect others. She not only uses this spirit to support others, but also adopts the same drive in her commitments to all her responsibilities. Reynolds takes pride in understanding that she achieves personal growth while giving to others. As an experienced gymnast, at 14 years old Reynolds was asked to assist in coaching younger children in gymnastics, which she readily accepted. She helped young gymnasts to excel while making her work and academic commitments a priority.

Hard work does not weaken Reynolds’ resolve to learn and contribute. During the summers, Reynolds works on a lobster boat as a sternman putting in many long hours. She makes time to participate in fundraising events and activities for her class and helps others with pet sitting and babysitting. Her love of Maine’s environment is shown through her participation in beach and community clean-up drives. Reynolds works hard to develop all aspects of her character through her many accomplishments.

Reynolds will attend the University of Maine at Augusta in the fall.Mainely Character has been awarding scholarships to students of character since 2001. Ten scholarships are being awarded in 2022. For more information visit mainelycharacter.org.

