SEARSPORT – To celebrate the summer solstice, Carver Memorial Library and Friends of Sears Island are collaborating on a sun-themed StoryWalk® for families to enjoy along the Homestead Trail on Sears Island. As families walk along the woods path, they will find posts with laminated pages of the book “Living Sunlight: How Plants Bring the Earth to Life” by Molly Bang and Penny Chisholm. This book is written to appeal to kids in grades 1-4, but will be enjoyed by all ages, particularly for its beautiful illustrations and the way that it explains how the sun’s light and energy becomes part of all life on earth, including humans. While reading this story along the trail, families will have ample opportunity to look around at examples of photosynthesis in action and discuss how the landscape would be different without the sun’s energy.

The StoryWalk® will be available from June 15 to July 15, and directions to the start of the story can be found by the kiosk just beyond the island gate. Carver Memorial Library will have a table at Friends of Sears Island’s Summer Solstice by the Sea celebration on June 21 from 5-8 p.m. with a reading area set up with plenty of books about the sun and summertime. This would be a great time to check out the Living Sunlight StoryWalk®! From start to finish, the story will cover approximately a half mile of the trail.



Sears Island is located off of Route 1 on Sears Island Road, just east of downtown Searsport. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland. For more information on the Carver Memorial Library, visit www.carverlibrary.org. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.

