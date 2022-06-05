York High School scored dominant victories in both the boys and girls divisions of the Class B state track meet held Saturday at Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor.

The York girls tallied 113 points to finish far ahead of second-place Cape Elizabeth (70). Host MDI was third with 57 points followed by Old Town (50) and Cony of Augusta (46) to round out the top five teams.

York sophomore Cary Drake swept the 1,600 and 3,200 while teammates Lexi Brent and Charlotte Williamson finished 1-2 in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, and the Wildcats’ 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams both were victorious.

Senior Tori Hews sparked Cape Elizabeth by winning both the 100 and 200 dashes.

MDI’s effort was led by Bella Brown, who bested second-place Madilyn Baker of Old Town to win the discus. Callan Eason placed second in the 400 for the Trojans, while MDI finished second in the 4×100 and 4×800 relay events and took third in the 4×400.

Chelsea Cote of Old Town won the shot put with a best of 34-8, just edging out Courtney Wheaton of Nokomis of Newport at 34-6 ½.

Annie Vannoy of Medomak Valley of Waldoboro won the 800.

The York boys scored 97 points to top second-place Leavitt of Turner Center by 40 points. Freeport (47.5), Greely of Cumberland Center (43) and Yarmouth (40) were next, followed by sixth-place MDI and seventh-place Old Town.

Depth proved pivotal for York, which won four individual events. The Wildcats’ Matt Charpentier was a double-event winner in the shot put and discus, while teammate Christian Burke won the pole vault and Hunter Pruett was the 800-meter champion.

MDI’s Miles Burr won the 100 after setting a Class B state record of 10.95 seconds in the prelims and the sophomore added another win in the 200 and a third-place finish in the triple jump. Old Town junior Corbin Flewelling won both the long jump and triple jump.

In Class C, Lisbon captured its second straight girls championship while Winslow captured the boys title at Lewiston High School.

Sarah Moore won the long jump and 100 dash and placed second in the triple jump to lead the Lisbon girls, who scored 119 points to top second-place Orono (82.5). Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield (73), Kents Hill (62) and Bucksport (46) completed the top five, followed by Houlton (36) and George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (33.5).

The meet featured a battle between Houlton freshman Teanne Ewings and Orono sophomore Ruth White in the 1,600 for the second straight week. Ewings, who edged White by .06 seconds at the Penobscot Valley Conference championships, edged the 2021 state champion in the race by .63 seconds to win this year’s event with a time of 5:02.47.

Ewings also won the 800, while White won the 3,200 in a time of 10:46.38 to break the 38-year-old Class C state-meet record held by Christine Snow of Old Orchard Beach since 1984.

White also joined older sister Nora White, Katherine Kohtala and Ellie Brooks to win the meet-opening 4×800 relay in helping Orono to its runner-up finish, as did second-place finishes by Emerson Walston in the shot put and Anna Malloy in the pole vault.

Among the other event winners were MCI teammates Emma Burr in the 200 and Samantha Morin in the pole vault, Natasha Monreal of Bucksport in the triple jump, Cheyenne Cahill of Carrabec of North Anson in the shot put and Maranda Pert of George Stevens in the discus.

Victories by Evan Watts in the 100, Joseph Richards in the 400 and a 4×400 relay team featuring both sprinters led Winslow to the boys title with 86 points.

Orono was a close second with 74.5 points, with Lisbon (70), Washington Academy of East Machias (57), Foxcroft Academy (51), Bucksport (49.5) and George Stevens Academy (36) next in the 28-school field.

Orono was led by Owen Conner Self, who won the 100 hurdles and placed second in the 300 hurdles, and additional second-place finishes from Alex Maheu in the pole vault and Kyle McClellan in the 3,200.

Washington Academy’s Kenori Simmons and Cameron Bowser finished 1-2 in the 100 dash, with Simmons placing second in the 200 while Bowser was the runner-up in both the long and triple jumps.

Foxcroft sophomore Jackson Smith won the high jump and teamed with Bodie Clarke, Eion McCloskey and Jesse Drury to win the 4×100 relay. Drury, a senior, also captured the javelin title.

Bucksport received victories from William Hileman in the 3,200 and Colin Simpson in the long jump.

Kaleb Colson of Sumner Memorial High School in East Sullivan won both the 800 and 1,600, while other event champions included Ellis Braga of Searsport in the pole vault and Lucas Gustin of Corinth’s Central High School in the shot put.

