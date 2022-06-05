PORTLAND, Maine — The death of an inmate at Cumberland County Jail is under investigation, officials said.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a correctional officer found an unresponsive offender in their cell.

The officer called for help and began life-saving measures, but the person died, the office said.

Portland police and the department of corrections are investigating the death and a cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

The inmate is not being identified at this time.

