Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As a former state representative, I believe the Maine Senate needs people who understand economic growth and know how to make it happen.

This is why I’m endorsing Abe Furth for the Maine state Senate in the primary on June 14. Abe Furth is a strong Democrat who believes in lifting up his neighbors, but he’s also smart enough to know that tax dollars come from the people and that without a strong economic base no programs will exist because there will be no money for them.

Abe Furth is a successful businessman in the area who puts a lot of people to work so they can thrive and stay in the area. He has the kind of mindset and thoughtfulness we need more of in Augusta. He will carry on the strong legacy of building Maine’s economy and supporting his neighbors.

Jack Cashman

Hampden

Editors Note: The BDN will stop accepting letters and commentary related to the June 14 primary election on Friday, June 10. Not all submissions can be published.

More articles from the BDN