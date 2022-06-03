A Naples man was thrown from his dirt bike on Thursday afternoon when he collided with a truck.

Joshua Cavallaro, 20, was riding a 2009 Honda 450 off-road dirt bike about 2:32 p.m. when he struck the passenger side of a 2022 Ford F450 pickup truck making a left hand turn onto Maplewood Road from Songo School Road in Naples, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Cavallaro, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike, suffering head injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

He was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where his injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

The pickup truck’s driver, 80-year-old Robert Mason of Naples, told police he never saw Cavallaro approaching when he turned onto Maplewood Road.

