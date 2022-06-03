More than a week after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers inside their fourth-grade Texas classroom, investigators are still searching for a motive.

Texas Rangers have seized a black iPhone 13 Pro-Max found with Ramos’ body inside Robb Elementary School and have obtained a warrant for all data on the phone, “including digital images, text messages, address books, photos, video, voice messages and any GPS or remote tracking system information,” according to the paperwork obtained by KHOU.

The search warrant also describes how two male witnesses spotted a man with long hair and dressed all in black get out of a crashed Ford and load a rifle with a magazine on May 24. The witnesses told a police officer that they ran toward a funeral home when Ramos began shooting, then watched him head into the elementary school.

Inside, Ramos barricaded himself inside a classroom and laid waste to the students and their teachers while police waited outside.

When officers finally went in almost an hour later, Ramos was shot and killed after the damage was already done.

That morning, Ramos had allegedly messaged a friend on Facebook, detailing his plans, including shooting his grandmother in the face.

“I’m going to shoot an elementary school,” read one of the messages, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It’s unclear if those messages would be on the cellphone or if his Facebook was linked to his phone.

Story by Kate Feldman, New York Daily News.

