A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Augusta on Friday morning.

The crash was reported at around 9:49 a.m. on Route 3, just west of the Weeks Mills Road, according to Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

Stephen Moore, 31, of Augusta, who was driving a black 1996 Mazda pickup truck died at the scene of the crash.

Donald Chimera, 73, and his passenger, Donald Moody, 76, both Augusta residents, had been driving in a green 2023 Mazda SUV and were not severely injured in the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

