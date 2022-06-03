A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Augusta on Friday morning.

The crash was reported at around 9:49 a.m. on Route 3, just west of the Weeks Mills Road, according to Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

Stephen Moore, 31, of Augusta, who was driving a black 1996 Mazda pickup truck died at the scene of the crash.

Donald Chimera, 73, and his passenger, Donald Moody, 76, both Augusta residents, had been driving in a green 2023 Mazda SUV and were not severely injured in the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.


Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.