ORONO – University Credit Union is recognizing the accomplishments of Amanda Allen, Madison Gray, and Carla Theriault, who have completed the CUNA Financial Counseling Program (FiCEP) and earned the Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC) designation.

Accredited by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), FiCEP provides credit union employees with the skills and knowledge required to guide their members to sound financial decisions. Employees who successfully complete the FiCEP exam earn the CCUFC designation. FiCEP covers a broad range of financial education subjects, from savings principles, to understanding types of debt, to identity theft and more.

“We understand money can be a sensitive topic, and that not everyone has experienced the same degree or quality of financial education,” said UCU President and CEO Renee Ouellette. “By empowering our professionals with the skills to elevate members’ financial confidence, we’re creating an environment where members can feel comfortable asking questions while accessing the products and services needed to achieve their goals.”

Allen, Gray, and Theriault join UCU’s current roster of Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors, alongside Jenn Deschene, community engagement manager based in Presque Isle, and Lesley Ridge, community engagement manager based in Portland.

Allen is branch manager of UCU’s 15 Main Street headquarters in Orono. Allen joined UCU in July 2006, and over the last 15 years she has served in a variety of roles in retail and operations, including as assistant branch manager at 15 Main Street.

Gray joined UCU in 2010 as a member service representative at the 391 Forest Avenue location. She later earned promotions to MSR Supervisor, then assistant branch manager, and since 2019 has led the team at 391 Forest Avenue as branch manager.

Theriault leads UCU’s team of video teller representatives serving all UCU locations as video branch manager, based out of the 15 Main Street headquarters. She joined UCU over 10 years ago and has held positions in retail and collections for the credit union.



Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the seventh largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets, sixth in total members, and has retail locations across the state located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit ucumaine.com.

