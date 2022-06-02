Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am writing to urge the voters of Maine Senate District 8 to vote for Abe Furth in this June’s Democratic primary. Furth is a tremendous candidate and would be a real asset to his district and to the whole state of Maine.

Furth grew up in rural Maine and understands the concerns of working Mainers trying to put food on the table for their families in small towns throughout the state. A graduate of the University of Maine, he understands how important our schools and systems of higher education are to the people of Maine. Together with his business partners he has built two thriving businesses, Orono Brewing Company and Woodman’s Bar and Grill, that not only employ over 40 people but have also been wonderful corporate stewards for environmental protection including clean water and air and numerous other local causes.

Furth is a thoughtful, compassionate, and insightful person. People can trust him to always carry himself with integrity and to always do the right thing regardless of politics or party affiliation. If elected to the Maine Senate, he would be able to pragmatically help bridge the divides in Augusta while delivering real results for his district. Abe Furth for District 8 is a vote worth making.

Ben Sprague

Bangor

