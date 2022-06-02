A food truck owner is planning a protest after being told he can’t operate on Portland’s Eastern Prom this summer.

Portland hosted its first food truck lottery this week. Ten were chosen and five were left out. The five who did not get chosen include Eighty-8 Donuts, Mr. Tuna, Maine Maple Creamee, Cheese the Day and Ironclad Eats.

The owner of Mr. Tuna, Jordan Rubin, said his truck started parking on the Eastern Prom four years ago. Since the pandemic hit, he has parked there seven days a week.

While Rubin owns a storefront in Portland, he said his truck brings in the most business.

“It’s going to be very difficult. We’ve expanded three times over the last two years to keep up with the demand for the prom, so this place without the prom is not the same business,” Rubin said.

Garrett Champlin, the owner of Eighty-8 Donuts, said the Eastern Prom is the most desirable spot to set up and Champlin hopes the city comes up with a solution to allow other trucks to set up there.

“It would have been different if 30 trucks would have applied, then it would be you have to draw a line somewhere. I get that, but right now, we’re at a point where you can make a combination for the extra trucks,” Champlin said.

The city said it held the lottery due to the lack of space on the Eastern Prom between boat traffic and trailer parking.

Interim City Manager Danielle West said the city has talked to every business about spaces available other than the Eastern Prom.

“We have many other locations available in the city, the West End, Congress Square Park. There are some spots also located in Deering Oaks and we have spots available in a couple other locations as well,” West said.

The city is trying to come up with a solution to fit everyone at the Eastern Prom.

