Police are looking for the owner of a SUV seen near where a New Hampshire couple were shot to death in April.

Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife, 66-year-old Djeswende Reid, left their Concord apartment complex on April 18 for a walk at the nearby Broken Ground Trails. They never returned, and a relative reported them missing.

They were found shot to death on April 21 in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail.

Concord police are looking for whomever owns or was driving a dark green Toyota RAV4, with a model year between 2006 and 2012, near at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road in Concord on April 18.

Police have released a sketch of a person of interest as well.

This sketch shows a person of interest in the slayings of Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife 66-year-old Djeswende Reid. Credit: Courtesy of the New Hampshire attorney general’s office / CBS 13

That man was described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5-foot-10, with a medium build, with short brown hair and clean-shaven. He was seen in the vicinity of where the Reids were shot to death on April 18. He was wearing a dark blue jacket (possibly with a hood), khaki-colored pants and carrying a black backpack.

Police also have issued a $33,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of whomever was responsible for the killings.

The Concord Police Department can be reached at 603-225-8600. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

