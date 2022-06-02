Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 537 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,346. Check out our tracker for more information.

The latest COVID variants are causing concern and driving up cases because they are better at evading immune responses to the virus, rather than because of increased transmissibility.

What has likely lead to increasing interest in Maine’s unorganized territories are the low property tax rates.

The Maine State Housing Authority has detected 408 fraudulent applications that would have cost nearly $6.4 million.

Mike Tipping has been accused of fabricating endorsements and illegally placing signs in voters’ yards.

Rayshaun Moore denied slaying 25-year-old Demetrius Snow, whom he knew, in the parking lot of the Half Acre Nightclub on Harlow Street.

The students introduced the art installation on Wednesday, barely a week after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Texas.

Andrew Little was hired in April 2021, becoming the city’s 10th police chief in a decade.

His motive was never clear, but prosecutors said it was irrelevant to the fact that he shot four people, killing three of them.

In 2013, Belfast was spending 10 percent of its yearly budget on electricity and oil. Now, the city offsets nearly 100 percent of its electric costs.

The ferocious-looking hellgrammites only live in clean, pollution-free river water, making them a great indicator species of the water’s quality.

Once he began his career as a head softball coach, Mike Carrier said he knew he was in it for the long haul.

As of May 27, a total of 169 Atlantic salmon had been counted at Milford after only 503 were counted in 2021.

This curious bear decided to get up close and personal with a Mount Chase man’s camera.

In other Maine news …

