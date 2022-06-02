Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 537 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,346. Check out our tracker for more information.
The latest COVID variants are causing concern and driving up cases because they are better at evading immune responses to the virus, rather than because of increased transmissibility.
Maine’s unincorporated areas grew faster than the rest of the state
What has likely lead to increasing interest in Maine’s unorganized territories are the low property tax rates.
Landlords and tenants have tried to steal millions from Maine’s massive rent relief program
The Maine State Housing Authority has detected 408 fraudulent applications that would have cost nearly $6.4 million.
Top Democrats accuse activist of ‘gutter politics’ in a messy Maine Senate primary
Mike Tipping has been accused of fabricating endorsements and illegally placing signs in voters’ yards.
The man convicted in a 2020 stabbing death at a Bangor nightclub wants a new trial
Rayshaun Moore denied slaying 25-year-old Demetrius Snow, whom he knew, in the parking lot of the Half Acre Nightclub on Harlow Street.
198 mass shootings occurred in the time it took Bangor students to finish this gun violence project
The students introduced the art installation on Wednesday, barely a week after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Texas.
Eastport’s police chief dies a month after cancer diagnosis
Andrew Little was hired in April 2021, becoming the city’s 10th police chief in a decade.
Thomas Bonfanti guilty in 2020 triple homicide
His motive was never clear, but prosecutors said it was irrelevant to the fact that he shot four people, killing three of them.
Belfast triples electric vehicle charging capacity in efforts to make city energy independent
In 2013, Belfast was spending 10 percent of its yearly budget on electricity and oil. Now, the city offsets nearly 100 percent of its electric costs.
Finding this scary-looking bug in Maine’s rivers is a good thing
The ferocious-looking hellgrammites only live in clean, pollution-free river water, making them a great indicator species of the water’s quality.
Bucksport softball coach has 502 wins and no retirement plans in sight
Once he began his career as a head softball coach, Mike Carrier said he knew he was in it for the long haul.
More Atlantic salmon are returning to the Penobscot River this spring after a disappointing 2021
As of May 27, a total of 169 Atlantic salmon had been counted at Milford after only 503 were counted in 2021.
Bear gets an extreme close-up on northern Maine trail camera
This curious bear decided to get up close and personal with a Mount Chase man’s camera.
In other Maine news …
Car collides with moose and then tractor-trailer on I-95
Injured Belfast bald eagle died of wounds likely received while fighting
Man whose body was found along Kenduskeag Stream was released from jail in April
Bangor’s July 4th fireworks will feature a free Bangor Symphony concert on the waterfront
More than a quarter of bus driver positions in Bangor are vacant
Independent Tiffany Bond will be on the ballot for Maine’s 2nd District
Argument preceded fatal shooting in Vassalboro
Unlike many airports, Portland and Bangor won’t reduce flights this summer
Nirav Shah named Maine Caregiver of the Year
Maine school bus crashes into building in Mexico
Kindergarten student cut by razor found in putty at Lewiston school
Pete Gash named UMaine men’s basketball assistant coach
UMaine men’s hockey team lands center transfer from Arizona State