PORTLAND — All are welcome to gather for a “Blessing of the Fleet” on Sunday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony is set for the Maine State Pier located at the intersection of Commercial Street and Franklin Street on the Portland waterfront.

“This blessing is a fun Catholic tradition that is celebrated in many maritime communities throughout the world and asks the Lord to bless all recreational boats and current mariners and their vessels as we begin the summer season,” said Fr. Seamus Griesbach, pastor of the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes.

The event will feature a variety of boats, including water taxis, lobster boats, trawlers, and even a tugboat.

“There is plenty of room on the pier for those who don’t have boats to come down and pray and celebrate this family-friendly event together,” said Fr. Griesbach.

For more information, contact the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes at 207-773-7746 or PortlandPeninsula@portlanddiocese.org.

