The Maine Professional Drivers Association would like to announce the winners of The Maine Professional Truck Driving Championship. These professionals will have the honor of representing the state at the National Truck Driving Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana this upcoming Aug. 16-19. They are:

• Step-Van: Robert Cochran

• Straight Truck: Jeff Granholm (MPDA Member)

• 3-Axle: Alan Paradis (MPDA member) Alan also won Grand Champion this year.

• 4-Axel: Robert Fernald (MPDA member)

• 5-AXLE: Kenneth Duncan (MPDA member)

• Sleeper: Wayne Martin

• Tanker: Haleigh White (MPDA member)

• Flatbed: Johnathan Sawyer • Twin-Trailer: Matthew Richardson

More articles from the BDN