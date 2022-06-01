Hundreds of unhoused Mainers will get to stay at two South Portland hotels after leases were extended by federal officials.

MaineHousing said agreements were made between the Days Inn and Comfort Inn, meaning about 290 people will get to remain for now.

The leases will be extended until either the end of June or until new temporary housing is created in Portland by the state, which could happen in the next few weeks.

Space will be available for hundreds.

“It’s between 280 and 290 people, we don’t know how many of them will accept housing in the congregate shelter, but there will be space for everybody, and they will all be offered a space,” MaineHousing Communications Director Scott Thistle said.

This federal funding originally started back when the pandemic began and there wasn’t enough room in shelters for social distancing.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been renewing that money every 30 days under its state of emergency.

