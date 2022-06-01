A 23-year-old driver escaped serious injury early Wednesday morning after striking a moose and then a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Scarborough.

Jordan Andujar of Windham was driving south, near mile marker 40, 12:51 a.m. when Andujar hit a moose that had walked onto the highway, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Andujar then struck a passing tractor-trailer, Moss said Wednesday.

Andujar and two passengers were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The moose did not survive, according to Moss.

Moss cautioned that May and June are peak months for moose collisions, and that moose are most active at dawn and dusk and travel by night.

“Drivers should be especially alert after sunset because dark colored animals can be very hard to see until they are right in front of your headlights,” Moss said.

